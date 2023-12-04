Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 147,711 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

ALDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALDX

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.