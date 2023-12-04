Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Raises Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 135.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ARE traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.90. 1,789,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,112. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.