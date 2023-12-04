Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,108 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,404,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $73.32. 6,425,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,428,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

