Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATD. Desjardins increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$76.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$58.92 and a 52-week high of C$80.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2375602 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

