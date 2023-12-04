Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$86.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.00.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$76.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$58.92 and a 1-year high of C$80.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.32 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2375602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

