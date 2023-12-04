ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $56.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ALLETE by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 29.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 129,104 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 190.6% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in ALLETE by 41.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

