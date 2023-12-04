Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,155,747.99 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2023

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Free Report) major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,155,747.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,255,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,749,592.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kathleen Mowry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 29th, Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $259,161.00.
  • On Monday, November 27th, Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $834,995.50.
  • On Friday, November 24th, Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $306,900.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ARLP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.16. 127,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.