Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,155,747.99 in Stock

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,155,747.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,255,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,749,592.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kathleen Mowry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 29th, Kathleen Mowry sold 12,341 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $259,161.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $834,995.50.

On Friday, November 24th, Kathleen Mowry sold 13,950 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $306,900.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ARLP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.16. 127,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

