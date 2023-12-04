Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $105.41

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.41 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.52), with a volume of 487884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282 ($3.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.10.

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £493.68 ($623.57). In related news, insider Tim Scholefield bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,455 ($13,205.76). Also, insider Neeta Patel bought 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £493.68 ($623.57). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,575. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

