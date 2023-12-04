Allie Family Office LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allie Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.30. The stock had a trading volume of 306,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,283. The company has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.