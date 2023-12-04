Allie Family Office LLC Buys 566 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allie Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.2% of Allie Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.17 on Monday, hitting $385.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,553,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,916,148. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $394.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

