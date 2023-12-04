Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 12.9% in November

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 141,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Allot Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.28. 41,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,016. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.32). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 50.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered Allot Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Stories

