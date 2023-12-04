Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Down 8.2% in November

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the second quarter worth $697,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRTS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

DRTS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 22,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,579. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.79. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

