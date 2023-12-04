Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $130.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

