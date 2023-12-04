Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.6% of Unio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,053,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 502,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,189,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,040,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 185,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $130.44 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

