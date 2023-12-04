Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.33

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 747998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Immune Sciences

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $930.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,810,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 493,027 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 234,246 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.