AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. BMO Capital Markets set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.29.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AltaGas stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$27.55. 167,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.57. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.10.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1210486 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total value of C$1,450,449.60. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total transaction of C$1,450,449.60. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,028 shares of company stock worth $1,948,451. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

