AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Update

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 395,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AlTi Global by 50.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the first quarter worth $63,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AlTi Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AlTi Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTI traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,972. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. AlTi Global has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

