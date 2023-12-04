Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Update

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTO. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Alto Ingredients by 90.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTO traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,388. The firm has a market cap of $197.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $318.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.51 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Alto Ingredients from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

