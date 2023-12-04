Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Altus Power by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. 465,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

AMPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

