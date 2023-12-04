Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Altus Power by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMPS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 465,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,733. Altus Power has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $846.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

