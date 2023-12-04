Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $78.53. 1,925,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

