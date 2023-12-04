Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2023

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $78.53. 1,925,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

View Our Latest Report on AEE

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.