América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 8,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

América Móvil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,128. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 41,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMX

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.