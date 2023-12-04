American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at TD Cowen

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.1 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.