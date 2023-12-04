American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in American Express by 12.7% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 42,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $10,669,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 62,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,113 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.73. The company had a trading volume of 839,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,016. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day moving average is $160.94. The company has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

