American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.05. 1,031,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.97 and its 200-day moving average is $183.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

