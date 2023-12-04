American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 922,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 83,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

