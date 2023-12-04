AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP owned 1.73% of AMERISAFE worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth approximately $27,892,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 686.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 158,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after buying an additional 147,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,014 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 422.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 126,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

