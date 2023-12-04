AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in November

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

AMSF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.18. 21,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 17.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.84 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

