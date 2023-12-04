AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 554,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,796,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after buying an additional 783,966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after buying an additional 539,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,022,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

AMN stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.94. 493,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $57.80 and a one year high of $122.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

