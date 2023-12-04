Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Short Interest Update

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $169,714.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 46,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $169,714.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,120.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 438,536 shares of company stock worth $1,714,356. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 240.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $8,006,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX remained flat at $4.23 on Monday. 38,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $373.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.94.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

