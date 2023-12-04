Analysts’ New Coverage for December 4th (AIRG, AJX, APVO, ARWR, BANC, BGI, CABO, CHPT, CNET, CORR)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, December 4th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC). They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO). They issued an underperform rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT). They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH). BNP Paribas issued an underperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS). They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U). They issued a buy rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB). They issued an equal weight rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF). They issued a buy rating and a $100.57 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH). They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). The firm issued a reduce rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

