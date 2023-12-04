Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capital Power (CPX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capital Power (TSE: CPX):

11/29/2023 – Capital Power was given a new C$48.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Capital Power had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

11/2/2023 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$41.00.

11/2/2023 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$42.00.

11/2/2023 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

10/26/2023 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$47.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Capital Power had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TSE CPX traded up C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$37.99. 121,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,502. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$50.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 3.5787476 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

