Analysts Set European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target at C$3.29

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.29.

ERE.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.15 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.13. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a market cap of C$210.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

