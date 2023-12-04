Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Target Price at $12.68

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $7.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. NIO has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
