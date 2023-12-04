Analyzing Advanced Credit Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACRT) and Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR)

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) and Advanced Credit Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACRT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $720.20 million 12.25 -$286.93 million ($1.64) -37.77 Advanced Credit Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advanced Credit Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -25.94% -15.88% -10.18% Advanced Credit Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79 Advanced Credit Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Procore Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $72.27, suggesting a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Procore Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than Advanced Credit Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Procore Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Procore Technologies beats Advanced Credit Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides workforce management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company allow users to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About Advanced Credit Technologies

Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc., a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. The company provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a Web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes. Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Venice, Florida.

