Analyzing NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) & Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ottawa Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 12.30% 4.88% 0.55% NSTS Bancorp -1.83% -0.19% -0.06%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and NSTS Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $14.98 million 1.87 $2.48 million $0.81 13.54 NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.30 $30,000.00 $0.03 299.43

Ottawa Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. Ottawa Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NSTS Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ottawa Bancorp beats NSTS Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp



Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; business and construction loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; mortgage loans; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, safe deposit boxes, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

About NSTS Bancorp



NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

