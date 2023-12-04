Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Up 7.7%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15. 523,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 995,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile



Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.



