Andrew Bird Buys 43,597 Shares of IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Stock

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Bird purchased 43,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,401.06 ($55,232.49).

IVE Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.95.

IVE Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from IVE Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. IVE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

About IVE Group

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

