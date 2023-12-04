AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 721,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,824,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 5.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 187.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.