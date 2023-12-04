Anirma Gupta Sells 3,294 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Anirma Gupta sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $101,059.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 400,292 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,958.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anirma Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Anirma Gupta sold 38,107 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,073,855.26.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:U traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,313,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293,753. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after buying an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,683,000 after buying an additional 147,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $157,766,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

