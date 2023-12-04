Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,700 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 521,700 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

ANVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Annovis Bio stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 432,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,711. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.42. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $23.89.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.53). Equities analysts anticipate that Annovis Bio will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Annovis Bio by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Annovis Bio by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

