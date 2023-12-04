ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is Mendel Money Management’s 9th Largest Position

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 2.6% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $14.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.00. 180,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,193. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.99 and its 200 day moving average is $309.48. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.