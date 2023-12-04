ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Trading Down 3.3%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $285.31 and last traded at $285.71. Approximately 28,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 472,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $169,860,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

