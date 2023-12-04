Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Down to $23.88

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $23.04. Antero Resources shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 763,865 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 3.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

