Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 738,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Get AON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

AON Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,749. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.89 and a 200-day moving average of $326.88. AON has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.