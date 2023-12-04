Apartment Investment and Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 63,644 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,992% compared to the typical volume of 700 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.22. 989,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 799,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

