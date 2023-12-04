Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 127.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 114,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $92.70 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

