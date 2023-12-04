Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,223 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Apollo Global Management worth $71,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 834,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.02. 768,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

