Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) is Palisade Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up about 2.4% of Palisade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LP owned about 1.59% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $89,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,137,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,369,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.99. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.94 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.