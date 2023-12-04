AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 118.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,387 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.31% of AptarGroup worth $23,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $59,104,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 217,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $128.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

